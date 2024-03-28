Holmes (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Holmes left Wednesday's loss to the Nets early due to a left toe contusion and will miss at least one additional contest. Marvin Bagley should start at center in Holmes' absence, but Tristan Vukevic, Patrick Baldwin and Anthony Gill are also candidates for extra minutes.
