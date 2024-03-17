Holmes (toe) posted seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes Saturday in the Wizards' 127-98 loss to the Bulls.

Holmes made his return from a three-game absence due to a left big toe sprain and reclaimed a spot in the starting five, and despite facing no minutes restriction, he turned in an underwhelming fantasy line. With the Wizards ruling Marvin Bagley (back) out once again Sunday against the Celtics, Holmes should draw another start in the second leg of the back-to-back set.