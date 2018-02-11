Wizards' Tim Frazier: Out for remainder of game

Frazier suffered a nasal fracture and has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Bulls, Chris Miller of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

Frazier was taken back to the locker room after a painful collusion with Bobby Portis on the court. The Wizards next contest isn't until Wednesday, so the guard will have some time to heal. Look for Tomas Satoransky to take on most of the minutes at point guard for the remainder of the game.