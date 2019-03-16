Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Cleared to play
Satoransky (concussion) will play Saturday against the the Grizzlies, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Satoransky was being evaluated for a potential concussion, but he's passed through protocol. Since February, he's averaging 10.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds across 32.6 minutes.
