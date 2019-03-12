Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Fills stat sheet in win
Satoransky finished with 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in the Wizards' win over the Kings on Monday.
Satoransky compiled a very healthy stat line in Monday's win, showing off his abilities to score, rebound, and facilitate. He's been stuffing the stat sheet a lot recently, averaging 12.6 points, 7.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds over his last five games.
