2017 Outlook: Bobby Rainey

The Ravens signed Bobby Rainey in late July following season-ending knee surgery for Kenneth Dixon. In Baltimore, Rainey will compete for playing time but might wind up as a backup for both Terrance West and Danny Woodhead. Known more for his fumbilitis than anything else, Rainey shouldn't make any Fantasy rosters. 

