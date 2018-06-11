2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy Assets for the Philadelphia Eagles

More Fantasy Football: Draft Prep Guide | Magazine Sneak Preview | Rankings

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl last year. Since then they've replaced Torrey Smith with Mike Wallace and added several pieces to an already strong defense. Michael Bennett, Daryl Worley and Haloti Ngata should all make them better as a team. But I'm not thrilled with what this all means for Carson Wentz.

Wentz was a revelation in his second season, tossing 33 touchdown passes in just 13 games and rushing for 299 yards on top of that. Had he played 16 games he almost certainly would have been the top quarterback in Fantasy. Of course he didn't, and the knee injury he's rehabbing is certainly one of the things that should make you cautious about drafting him this year. The other is how unsustainable Wentz's touchdown rate (7.5 percent) was.

In the 20 years before last, 10 starting quarterbacks had a touchdown rate of 7.5 percent or better. None of them repeated the feat the following year. Six of the 10 saw their touchdown rate fall to 5.2 or lower while Aaron Rodgers, Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning (twice) were able to post a rate of 6-6.5 percent.

Assuming 562 pass attempts for Wentz this year (more on that later) you're looking at a range between 20 and 36 touchdown passes over a full season. Not particularly helpful, right? If you use the mean touchdown rate for the group you get an expectation of 29 touchdowns. The median would lead you to an expectation of 28.

The math says that even if you want to bet on Carson Wentz making a full recovery from what was no garden-variety ACL injury, you still shouldn't expect him to be a top-5 Fantasy quarterback. No matter how awesome the Eagles are.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

Breaking down the touches

Doug Pederson is one of many Andy Reid disciples currently coaching in the NFL and his three-year average above include one year as the offensive coordinator for Reid. That's important, because we don't know how much of that was Reid and how much was Pederson. The one thing that remains constant across all three years is Pederson's heavy usage of the tight end, specifically Zach Ertz. You should expect Ertz to continue being one of the most targeted tight ends in the league, which certainly lowers the upside of the Eagles receivers.

The bigger question is just how much the Eagles will pass. With their improved defense there is a chance my expectation of 562 passes will prove too high, but the Eagles led more than they trailed in 2017 and they still threw 564 passes as a team. That pass volume will be another key in determining whether Carson Wentz is a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in 2018.

Eagles touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Jay Ajayi 45% 201 4% 22 15 7 Corey Clement 30% 134 5% 28 19 5 Darren Sproles 15% 67 8% 45 33 2 Alshon Jeffery 0% 0 22% 124 62 8 Nelson Agholor 0% 0 20% 112 67 6 Mike Wallace 0% 0 15% 84 49 4 Zach Ertz 0% 0 21% 118 79 6

Of note:

In the two years Pederson has been in Philadelphia, no running back has topped 173 carries. Ajayi has a good chance to top that this year, but I wouldn't expect him to beamong the league leaders in touches. That lowers his ceiling significantly.

Jeffery led the team in targets and receiving touchdowns in 2017, but Agholor caught a much higher percentage of his targets and was more efficient on a per target basis.

It will be interesting to see how Mike Wallace adjusts to being the fourth option in this offense. If he buys in he could help maintain some of last year's freakish efficiency from the passing game.

The Leftovers

Before the team signed Wallace there were plenty of people getting excited about the opportunity for Mack Hollins. He caught 72 percent of his targets as a rookie and averaged 14.1 yards per reception. With Jeffery's injury history and Wallace's age it's not hard to imagine Hollins playing a major role in the passing game at some point in 2018.

Ertz wasn't the only tight end to be targeted last year and the team spent a second round pick on Dallas Goedert. If everything goes perfectly. Goedert could slide into that Trey Burton role from a year ago. But that's a pretty low ceiling barring an injury to Zach Ertz. Like most rookie tight ends, Goedert is better left for dynasty and a keeper leagues.