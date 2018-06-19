2018 Outlook: Brandon Mcmanus
2018 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Mcmanus, K, Broncos
Brandon McManus had a down year in 2017, but hopefully a better Broncos offense this season will help his Fantasy value. The Broncos added Case Keenum at quarterback, which should help the offensive production and lead to more opportunities for McManus. He made just 24 field goals and 27 extra points in 2017, which were his lowest totals since 2014. He still has the potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy kicker, but McManus will have to prove himself first. He is someone to remember as a bye-week replacement or streaming option during the season because he's unlikely to be drafted in the majority of leagues.
