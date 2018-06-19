2018 Outlook: Brent Celek

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brent Celek, TE, FA

Brent Celek will look for a new team after the Eagles released him this offseason. Celek has proven to be a good blocking tight end throughout his 11-year career, but his receiving production has tailed off over the past five seasons. In the past two years, for example, Celek has just 27 catches for 285 yards and one touchdown over that span. Keep an eye on where Celek ends up this year, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues

