2018 Outlook: Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley begins his career in Atlanta, where he brings his very good hands and route-running skills to an offense desperate to keep defenses from keying in on Julio Jones. It means Ridley won't be the No. 1 receiver, but he'll still be in a big-time role. His numbers from Alabama won't wow you -- he scored 19 times in 44 games and didn't average more than 12 yards per catch until 2017 -- but he played in a run-first offense with inferior quarterbacks. Now ticketed to catch passes from Matt Ryan, Ridley's targets should be sweet. The 6-foot, 189-pound speedster will get a bunch of them too -- Jones' wideout teammates as a group averaged 13.2 targets per game over the past four years. Don't be surprised to see Ridley hoard most of those targets, kind of how Roddy White did turning 125 targets into 80 catches, over 900 yards and seven scores in 2014. It only helps that Falcons playcaller Steve Sarkisian knows Ridley from their days together at Bama. Ridley should be drafted as a quality bench receiver who can be counted on as a decent Fantasy starter if put into a pinch. Target him in Round 9 in standard and PPR leagues, in Round 8 in dynasty/keeper formats and anywhere from fourth to eighth overall in rookie-only drafts.