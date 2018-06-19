2018 Outlook: Dwayne Allen
2018 fantasy player outlook for Dwayne Allen, TE, Patriots
Dwayne Allen will once again be the No. 2 tight end for the Patriots in 2018, and he has minimal Fantasy value, especially if Rob Gronkowski stays healthy. Allen played his first season with New England in 2017, and he had a minimal role in the passing game with just one game with more than two targets. Since that is not expected to change much this season, Allen should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
