2018 Outlook: Eric Ebron

2018 fantasy player outlook for Eric Ebron, TE, Colts

The Colts hope a change of scenery and a refreshed offensive role could unlock Eric Ebron's potential. The embattled tight end signed with Indianapolis this offseason following four disappointing seasons in Detroit where he averaged 11.1 yards per catch and scored 11 times in 56 games. He did put up a pretty good 64.5 percent catch rate, a number that should remain stable. Catching passes from Andrew Luck is never a bad thing and the likelihood that he'll be used much more as a receiver versus a traditional tight end could lead to a nice batch of targets. You've probably been burned by Ebron's ineffectiveness before but a late-round flier is still not a risky price to pay for a guy getting a new chance with a team expected to be pass-heavy.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...