2018 Outlook: Eric Ebron
2018 fantasy player outlook for Eric Ebron, TE, Colts
The Colts hope a change of scenery and a refreshed offensive role could unlock Eric Ebron's potential. The embattled tight end signed with Indianapolis this offseason following four disappointing seasons in Detroit where he averaged 11.1 yards per catch and scored 11 times in 56 games. He did put up a pretty good 64.5 percent catch rate, a number that should remain stable. Catching passes from Andrew Luck is never a bad thing and the likelihood that he'll be used much more as a receiver versus a traditional tight end could lead to a nice batch of targets. You've probably been burned by Ebron's ineffectiveness before but a late-round flier is still not a risky price to pay for a guy getting a new chance with a team expected to be pass-heavy.
