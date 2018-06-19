2018 Outlook: Quincy Enunwa

2018 fantasy player outlook for Quincy Enunwa, WR, Jets

Quincy Enunwa is expected to make a full recovery from the neck injury he sustained during training camp last season, which cost him the entire year. He will likely be the No. 3 receiver for the Jets this season behind Robby Anderson and Terrelle Pryor, but he should still be able to produce on a high level and could surprise Fantasy owners as the team's best receiving threat. The 2014 sixth-round pick enjoyed a breakout 2016 campaign, catching 58 of 106 targets for 857 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. He is worth a late-round pick in all leagues, and his value is slightly higher in PPR.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...