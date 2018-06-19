2018 Outlook: Quincy Enunwa
2018 fantasy player outlook for Quincy Enunwa, WR, Jets
Quincy Enunwa is expected to make a full recovery from the neck injury he sustained during training camp last season, which cost him the entire year. He will likely be the No. 3 receiver for the Jets this season behind Robby Anderson and Terrelle Pryor, but he should still be able to produce on a high level and could surprise Fantasy owners as the team's best receiving threat. The 2014 sixth-round pick enjoyed a breakout 2016 campaign, catching 58 of 106 targets for 857 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. He is worth a late-round pick in all leagues, and his value is slightly higher in PPR.
