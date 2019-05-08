2019 Outlook: Andrew Luck
2019 fantasy player outlook for Andrew Luck, QB, IND
The Case For: Luck's return from his shoulder injury couldn't have gone much better from a Fantasy perspective. His Y/A, TD% and quarterback rating were all at or above his career norms. He also threw more passes than ever. Luck's weapons got even better in the offseason, with the addition of Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell. It's all systems go heading into 2019, and Luck looks like a sure-fire top-five quarterback. ... The Case Against: There is probably still a slightly elevated re-injury risk for Luck. But the case against him comes down to whether you want to use a pick in the first five rounds on a quarterback not named Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes. There are just too many running backs and receivers you should take instead in this range. The difference between a top-five quarterback and a streamer isn't that great.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...