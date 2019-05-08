2019 Outlook: Andrew Luck

The Case For: Luck's return from his shoulder injury couldn't have gone much better from a Fantasy perspective. His Y/A, TD% and quarterback rating were all at or above his career norms. He also threw more passes than ever. Luck's weapons got even better in the offseason, with the addition of Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell. It's all systems go heading into 2019, and Luck looks like a sure-fire top-five quarterback. ... The Case Against: There is probably still a slightly elevated re-injury risk for Luck. But the case against him comes down to whether you want to use a pick in the first five rounds on a quarterback not named Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes. There are just too many running backs and receivers you should take instead in this range. The difference between a top-five quarterback and a streamer isn't that great.