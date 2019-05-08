2019 Outlook: Byron Marshall

2019 fantasy player outlook for Byron Marshall, RB, WAS

Byron Marshall will compete for a roster spot in Washington's backfield this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Marshall, at best, will be No. 4 on the depth chart behind Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson, but he could lose his job to rookie Bryce Love. Even if Marshall makes the final roster, it will take an injury for him to have Fantasy relevance this season. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

