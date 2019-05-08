2019 Outlook: D.K. Metcalf
2019 fantasy player outlook for D.K. Metcalf, WR, SEA
Seattle selected rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf from Ole Miss in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he's expected to compete for a starting job right away. With Doug Baldwin potentially retiring, Metcalf could earn a prominent role opposite Tyler Lockett. The star of the NFL Combine has a lot to prove before Fantasy players can trust him in seasonal leagues, but there's plenty of upside in an offense led by Russell Wilson, especially for a fast receiver who can make plays down the field. Metcalf is only worth a late-round pick in seasonal leagues, but he's a first-round selection in all rookie-only drafts.
