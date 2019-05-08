2019 Outlook: Jacoby Brissett

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jacoby Brissett, QB, IND

Jacoby Brissett attempted four passes last year, and Fantasy managers loved it. His limited work meant Andrew Luck was healthy and effective as the Colts' starting quarterback. So long as Luck is fine, Brissett will stand on the sidelines and look cool when he signals in plays or sips sports drinks. Fantasy players shouldn't plan on drafting him to rosters.

