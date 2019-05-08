2019 Outlook: Jameis Winston

If this is a make-or-break year for Jameis Winston, it's coming with the perfect coaches for him to work with. Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich will bring their aggressive, pass-heavy play-calling to Tampa Bay this season, giving the fifth-year quarterback an opportunity to flash his strong arm and put up huge numbers as previous quarterbacks have. Thing is, Winston is no stranger to slinging it - he's been on-pace for over 4,000 yards in each of his four seasons. However, he's never totaled 30 or more touchdowns in his career and has at least 11 interceptions every year. None of this should change under Arians, who should put Winston in position to throw a career-high number of passes and take the good (and bad) with it. It's that potential that puts Winston in the top-12 Fantasy quarterback conversation, even if he's a risk to have some multi-interception games and potentially get benched. The good news is that Winston won't require a major investment - bank on finding him in late Round 9 or early Round 10 as a fringe starter to begin the season with. Pairing him with another late-round quarterback (Dak Prescott? Tom Brady?) would provide some safety in case Winston doesn't pan out. Expect Winston to go in Round 6 or 7 in two-QB formats as well.