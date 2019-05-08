2019 Outlook: Jameis Winston
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jameis Winston, QB, TB
If this is a make-or-break year for Jameis Winston, it's coming with the perfect coaches for him to work with. Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich will bring their aggressive, pass-heavy play-calling to Tampa Bay this season, giving the fifth-year quarterback an opportunity to flash his strong arm and put up huge numbers as previous quarterbacks have. Thing is, Winston is no stranger to slinging it - he's been on-pace for over 4,000 yards in each of his four seasons. However, he's never totaled 30 or more touchdowns in his career and has at least 11 interceptions every year. None of this should change under Arians, who should put Winston in position to throw a career-high number of passes and take the good (and bad) with it. It's that potential that puts Winston in the top-12 Fantasy quarterback conversation, even if he's a risk to have some multi-interception games and potentially get benched. The good news is that Winston won't require a major investment - bank on finding him in late Round 9 or early Round 10 as a fringe starter to begin the season with. Pairing him with another late-round quarterback (Dak Prescott? Tom Brady?) would provide some safety in case Winston doesn't pan out. Expect Winston to go in Round 6 or 7 in two-QB formats as well.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...