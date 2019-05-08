2019 Outlook: Jonathan Stewart

Jonathan Stewart, RB, NYG

Jonathan Stewart has decided to retire after 11 seasons in the NFL. The 32-year-old spent 2018 with the Giants but appeared in just three games because of a foot injury. His best days are behind him, and he's unlikely to change his mind and return to the NFL. He should not be drafted in any formats this season.

