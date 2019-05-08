2019 Outlook: Parris Campbell
2019 fantasy player outlook for Parris Campbell, WR, IND
The Case For: Campbell gets to catch passes from Andrew Luck and opposing defenses will devote all of their attention to stopping T.Y. Hilton. Campbell should dominate on short area targets while still possessing the ability to get behind the defense. Devin Funchess is his only competition for the No. 2 receiver role in one of the most pass-happy offenses in the league.. ... The Case Against: Receivers not named Hilton caught none touchdown passes for Indianapolis last season and none of them caught more than three. Luck targets big bodies in the red zone and the Colts have both Eric Ebron and Devin Funchess to fill that role. Barring an injury to Hilton there's not a path to Fantasy relevance for Campbell.
