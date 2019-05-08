2019 Outlook: Rico Gathers

2019 fantasy player outlook for Rico Gathers, TE, DAL

Rico Gathers looks the part of a legit NFL tight end, but he hasn't had the chance to show it yet in the NFL. And he likely won't again this year. Gathers will be buried on the depth chart in Dallas this season with Jason Witten's return to the field. Along with Blake Jarwin and Dalton Shultz, we don't expect much production from Gathers barring injury. Keep an eye on his role in training camp but Gathers should not be drafted in most formats.

