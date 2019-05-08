2019 Outlook: Sam Bradford

2019 fantasy player outlook for Sam Bradford, QB, ARI

Sam Bradford remains a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a team as a backup quarterback this season. Bradford was the starting quarterback for the Cardinals in 2018 to open the season, but he was benched after three games for Josh Rosen. The Cardinals then waived Bradford in November, and it was revealed that he was again dealing with problems with his knee. Keep an eye on if a team signs Bradford, 31, but it would not be a surprise if his career is over. He should not be drafted in any leagues this season.

Our Latest Stories