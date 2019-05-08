2019 Outlook: Terry Godwin

2019 fantasy player outlook for Terry Godwin, WR, CAR

Thin but feisty receiver Terry Godwin hopes to land some playing time this summer after getting drafted in Round 7 by the Panthers. The Georgia receiver never got a lot of playing time in college but did display plenty of athleticism and speed, which is probably what got him drafted. On a Panthers team that values yards after catch, Godwin could fit in as a reserve receiver with annual 30-catch potential. He's not worth a decent selection in any league.

Our Latest Stories