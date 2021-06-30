After a sensational 15 years with the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement this offseason. Brees' departure will certainly shake up the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, leaving Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill in line to get the nod at in one of the league's most lethal offenses. Winston led the league with 5,109 passing yards as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, while Hill provides plenty of value for your 2021 Fantasy football picks given his ability to run the ball.

Where will Winston and Hill land in the 2021 Fantasy football quarterback rankings? And will either player outperform their 2021 Fantasy football ADP? Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2021 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football busts:

D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions : The Lions featured one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL last season, averaging just 93.7 yards per game. Detroit also made major moves this offseason, dealing quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and letting wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. depart via free agency. The Lions brought in quarterback Jared Goff and drafted receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the NFL Draft to try to fill the void.

However, there is a glaring lack of quality depth at wide receiver for a quarterback who needs significant playmakers around him to play at a high level, which doesn't bode well for Swift's Fantasy value moving forward. The lack of playmakers around Swift will put a major target on his back every time he touches the ball.

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots: Henry exploded on the scene as a rookie, scoring eight touchdowns in his first NFL campaign. However, he's struggled to stay healthy in recent years and failed to eclipse five touchdown receptions in each of the last three seasons. In 55 career games, Henry has scored 21 times and has just 13 outings with at least 70 receiving yards.

Last year, he scored just once in his first eight games and never topped 70 receiving yards after his second game. Now, he joins a Patriots offense that averaged just 180.6 passing yards per game last season, which ranked 30th in the NFL.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers: Aiyuk is coming off a productive rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers, recording 60 catches for 748 yards and five touchdowns. Fantasy managers may think Aiyuk is ready for a breakout campaign in 2021, but a deeper dive into his rookie numbers could spell trouble. Aiyuk had seven games with at least 15 points in PPR leagues, but only two came in the eight games George Kittle was healthy. In addition, Aiyuk's targets took a major dive from 7.9 in games without Kittle to 5.5 with Kittle.

Aiyuk's numbers from his rookie campaign were also without a healthy Deebo Samuel, who averaged 15.5 points per game in his final eight outings in 2019. Drafting Aiyuk as a WR2 can turn out to be a mistake this season as his numbers could drop from last year.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.