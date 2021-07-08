When you are crafting your 2021 Fantasy football rankings, it is important to know which players should be avoided. Steering clear of players who can derail you on the road to success is as important as identifying 2021 Fantasy football breakouts and sleepers. When doing your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep, you will need to learn which players may be overrated, overhyped and due for fall-offs in production. Volume and talent do not always equate to success, either.

The "bust" label can apply to many types of players when making your 2021 Fantasy football picks. There are the players ticketed for heavy workloads but won't have it translate into great success, the players who finished hot last season and will run cold early this year, and others who will not flourish as hoped with new teams.

Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars: James Robinson dominated the Jaguars' backfield last season and was seemingly set to be drafted as a surefire Fantasy starter in his second pro campaign. But when the Jaguars selected Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, all the air seemed to go out of Robinson's balloon, and many now assume Etienne will be the most productive back for the team. He is a versatile big-play artist who generates much more excitement than Robinson.

But after a very impressive rookie year, Robinson is not going to fade away. The Jaguars will not suddenly mothball Robinson after he totaled 1,400 yards from scrimmage in 2020. Jacksonville's backfield situation should quickly develop into a time share, with Robinson still operating as a frequent ball-carrier. Etienne will have to rely more on efficiency more than pure volume and could be an up and down, boom or bust rookie.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles: No Fantasy quarterback is stirring more buzz heading into the season than Hurts. He is a Fantasy darling after he passed for 300 yards twice and rushed for 60-plus yards three times from Weeks 13 to 17 in 2020. But continuing to maintain that type of pace from the beginning this season may prove to be difficult. Opponents will be better prepared to face Hurts this year, and his cast of pass-catchers appears to be mediocre. Hurts could struggle to move the ball consistently as a passer and won't be able to run enough to offset such issues. Hurts still has a lot to prove at the NFL level.

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots: Henry did not fare as well as advertised playing with better quarterbacking with the Chargers, and now gets an apparent QB downgrade. Henry has battled frequent injury problems and not caught more than five TD passes in any of the previous three seasons. Henry barely finished as a TE1 last year and appears set for a further drop-off playing with either an unreliable veteran passer or a rookie who likely won't be anywhere as prolific as Justin Herbert was last year.

