Fantasy football owners that used their No. 1 draft pick on Carolina's Christian McCaffrey in 2020 found out just how much injury can hurt their chances. McCaffrey went from the consensus best overall player to the sidelines Week 2 and then again after Week 9 -- causing him to be saddled with the dreaded Fantasy football bust tag. McCaffrey's bust label wasn't the only injury-related side among running backs, as Giants RB Saquon Barkley also went down early with a season-ending injury and Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire peaked early but was nicked up down the stretch.

Identifying potential busts that aren't related to injury is more of a science, and it involves analyzing situations that exist surrounding players and how they could perform with new teammates or teams. And it is difficult to do alone, which is why SportsLine is here to help with your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football busts:

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: It isn't so much the player as it is the situation the player will end up facing. For Hurts, who enters 2021 as the Eagles starter -- and quarterback survivor -- after a disaster of a 2020 campaign, living up to the expectations he set after an impressive final third of his rookie season will be a challenge. Hurts threw for 300-plus yards twice and rushed for over 60 yards in three of the Eagles' final four games last season. That performance vaults Hurts into QB1 territory coming into 2021.

With a full offseason to prepare against the multi-dimensional former Alabama and Oklahoma star, though, NFL defenses will be ready for Hurts right away. And Hurts doesn't yet have the full complement of top-tier targets to throw to yet, as Dallas Goedert is a capable but not spectacular tight end and DeVonta Smith has star potential but asking him to play to the WR1 level right away is a challenge.

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots: New England is reaching for a familiar script, wanting to mold its offense into the same two-tight end setup from the glory years of the recent past. The problem is Tom Brady isn't walking through that door, and neither Henry nor Jonnu Smith can mirror what Rob Gronkowski contributed.

Henry caught passes from Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert, and it is expected to take time for New England to sort out its quarterback situation. But even with Rivers and Herbert throwing him the ball, Henry was posting only pedestrian numbers -- catching just four touchdown passes in two of the last three seasons. His 60 catches last season could certainly drop in New England, and there is not much hope for improvement in terms of yardage either. Whether Cam Newton or Mac Jones is throwing him the football, it will be tough sledding for Henry in 2021.

