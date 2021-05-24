Aaron Jones re-signed with the Packers in the offseason and should remain a top-five Fantasy back worth an early first-round pick. In fact, it's possible Jones will be even more involved in the passing game now that he's sharing with A.J. Dillon and not Jamaal Williams. Over the past two seasons, the Packers have been in the top third of the league with 268 passes thrown to running backs. Williams commanded 80 of those targets, or 2.9 per game. It seems very unlikely Dillon is on the field for passing downs near as often, which should boost Jones' target total. The only downside would be if Dillon took some short-yardage work because of his size, but Jones has 30 touchdowns over the past two seasons, so it's hard to imagine the Packers choosing someone else inside the 5.