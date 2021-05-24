Cooks proved there's still plenty left in the tank in 2020, as he mostly stayed healthy and re-emerged as a must-start Fantasy option with the Texans. Cooks won't even be 28 until after Week 1, and he's been extremely productive whenever he has been healthy. His history of concussions is obviously a red flag, as is the up-in-the-air status of QB Deshaun Watson, who demanded a trade this offseason and is facing potential discipline from the NFL for off-the-field issues. It would be a lot harder to trust Cooks if Tyrod Taylor was starting for the Texans, but Cooks should still be a starting-caliber option with big weekly upside. Cooks isn't likely to be drafted as a starter in most leagues, making him an excellent No. 4 WR to target around the 100th pick.