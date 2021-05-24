CeeDee Lamb had a solid rookie campaign in 2020, and he should have the chance to be even better this season with a healthy Dak Prescott (ankle). Lamb is worth drafting as early as Round 4 in all leagues as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver. Had Prescott stayed healthy last season then Lamb might have been among the best receivers in the NFL since he was on pace for 93 catches and 1,385 yards through his first five games. Hopefully, that's the kind of production we get from Lamb all season with Prescott back at 100 percent.