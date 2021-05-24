Damien Harris should be considered a sleeper coming into the season, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues. While Harris is expected to be part of a committee backfield in New England with Sony Michel, James White and potentially rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, there's a good chance Harris leads the Patriots in carries. Of course, catches and touchdowns could be a problem with White in the passing game and Cam Newton near the goal line, but Harris could lead the Patriots in rushing yards and be a surprise starting Fantasy option in non-PPR leagues. New England figures to be a run-heavy team in 2021, and Harris should be able to outplay Michel and Stevenson for the lead role this year.