Adams has been arguably the best receiver in football over the past three seasons and should be the first receiver selected on Draft Day. Adams is worth a first-round pick in any league where catches count and an early second in non-PPR. Over the past three seasons he's averaged 121 catches, 1,466 yards, and 14 touchdowns per 16 games. In 2020 he was 3.7 PPR Fantasy points per game better than the No. 2 wide receiver, Tyreek Hill. There should be little doubt Adams will be among the league leaders in targets, catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns as long as he stays healthy. The only possible concern for Adams would be the chance the Aaron Rodgers forces his way out of Green Bay. In that scenario, Adams could fall outside of the top five Fantasy receivers. Even at 28, Adams is in the conversation for the No. 1 Dynasty receiver, but that probably won't be the case after 2021. In other words, if you're not a contender, this is the prime time to sell Adams in a Dynasty league.