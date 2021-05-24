Drafted to be a tight end by the Rams, UCF's Jacob Harris is an interesting long-term prospect. He had his best season in 2020, scoring a touchdown every five receptions. He also used his startling-for-his-size speed to reel in receiving averages north of 18.0 yards per grab in each of his past two years. The former slot specialist (really!) has a shot to become a mismatch nightmare as the Rams transition him to tight end, but it'll take some time. For a 24-year-old like Harris, that's not good. Rookie-only drafters and long-term keeper leaguers will splurge on him with a late pick.