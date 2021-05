Rudolph left a bad situation for targets in Minnesota and may have found a worse one in New York. Rudolph will likely be behind Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shephard and Evan Engram in the pecking order, which should render him useless for Fantasy purposes. Engram has had trouble staying healthy in the past, so Rudolph could emerge as a mid-season waiver wire add in the event of an injury.