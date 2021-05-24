Marquise Brown is best drafted in Round 8 or later as a boom-or-bust No. 3 wide receiver. The Ravens' low pass volume means Brown is more valuable in non-PPR, but even there he's been inconsistent. Brown has only topped 50 receiving yards in nine of 30 regular season games he's played. That being said, he's still just 24 years old and he's entering his third year in the league, so there's plenty of time for a breakout. In Dynasty, he's a buy because of his youth and the potential he could end up in a bigger role down the road, but the Ravens' addition of Rashod Bateman could spell real trouble for Brown in 2021.