Once a megastar, Odell Beckham is now no more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver who shouldn't be drafted before Round 7. Beckham is working his way back from yet another major injury and simply hasn't been the same player in Cleveland. Beckham has reach 100 yards just twice in 23 games with the Browns as his catch rate has fallen 10% since his days as a Giant and his targets per game have fallen more than 25%. Even if Beckham were to regain every ounce of athleticism he once had, Kevin Stefanski's system and the Browns' crowded group of pass catchers would still limit the receiver's upside. At 29 years old, he could still have a few good years left, but you should look to trade him in Dynasty if he gets off to a fast start in 2021.