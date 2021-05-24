P.J. Walker rejoined his former coach at Temple (Matt Rhule) after an impressive stint in the XFL where he worked with Pep Hamilton to craft his QB skills. When pressed into action in 2020, Walker showed off a dual-threat ability that immediately put him on the radar of those Fantasy managers who stream the QB position on a weekly basis. Ultimately, Walker's lack of ability to drive the football outside the hashes caught up to him -- after brief talk about if he would replace Teddy Bridgewater full time -- and he became less of an intriguing Fantasy option. He's unlikely to see playing time in 2021 unless Sam Darnold completely fails, but will be no more than a QB2 if he does see the field.