The Atlanta Falcons feature several 2022 Fantasy football rookies who could be poised to break out. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder played the final three quarters of the team's first preseason game, completing 10-of-22 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 59 yards on six carries, showing his versatility as one of the 2022 Fantasy football picks you could make. Will Ridder be one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts? Atlanta is also debuting running back Tyler Allgeier, who had three carries for 25 yards in the second half of his first preseason game. Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

WR David Bell, Cleveland Browns: He finished third in the FBS in receiving yards on the outside and was second in forced missed tackles among his draft class. Bell is a perfect fit alongside wide receiver Amari Cooper in an offense that includes quarterback Deshaun Watson, who will eventually return from his 11-game suspension. Bell missed time in the offseason due to a stress fracture, but he is reportedly healthy heading into the regular season.

"The Browns have a ton of vacated short-yardage targets up for grabs with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper no longer around, and Bell should have every opportunity to soak up a good portion of those," Gibbs told SportsLine.

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills: Cook could make an immediate impact in one of the best offenses in the NFL. He is an extremely versatile running back and an excellent receiver out of the backfield. Plus, there are vacated targets with Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders out of the picture.

"Cook projects similarly to Tony Pollard and can be had one or two rounds later," Gibbs said. "Unlike Pollard, Cook brings the ambiguity of being a rookie; there's room for his role to grow." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

