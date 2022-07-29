kyle-pitts-falcons-cbs.jpg
Getty Images

No man is an island, but at tight end, one man can be his own tier. That's how it is for the first three, where I view Travis KelceMark Andrews, and Kyle Pitts to be separated from both each other and the rest of the position. I'm willing to take all three in the first two rounds if I really want them, whereas I think George Kittle and Darren Waller are more like fourth or even fifth-rounders this season, with another multi-round drop after those two. 

I'm not buying the idea that tight end will be different this year. We say that every year, and every year, there are like three tight ends who actually matter and then everyone else wouldn't be worth starting if you didn't have to have a tight end in your lineup. That doesn't mean I don't like T.J. Hockenson or Dallas Goedert (or even lower-end guys like Albert OkwuegbunamNoah Fant, or Irv Smith). I'm just not going to reach for any of them except for the guys I know will be difference makers. This year, that only includes the top three. 

  1. Travis Kelce*
  2. Mark Andrews*
  3. Kyle Pitts*
  4. George Kittle
  5. Darren Waller*
  6. T.J. Hockenson
  7. Dalton Schultz
  8. Dallas Goedert*
  9. Zach Ertz
  10. Mike Gesicki
  11. Cole Kmet
  12. Pat Freiermuth*
  13. Albert Okwuegbunam
  14. David Njoku
  15. Noah Fant
  16. Irv Smith*
  17. Gerald Everett
  18. Tyler Higbee
  19. Austin Hooper
  20. Dawson Knox
  21. Hunter Henry
  22. Evan Engram*
  23. Logan Thomas
  24. Robert Tonyan*

*End of a tier