All Brady has done since arriving in Tampa Bay is produce, averaging over 25 Fantasy points per game. He even averaged 1.1 more points per game in 2021 than in 2020. You could argue he's too old to succeed, but you'd be relying on an argument that's been wrong for the better part of the past five years. You could complain that he won't have his full allotment of pass-catchers, which might be a realistic problem in September, but Brady's done more with less in the past and deserves the benefit of the doubt. You could point out his tough schedule, but you'd only be half-right because the Bucs have it tough early on and then have a mostly favorable slate from Week 10 on. Besides, Brady's posted big numbers on everyone except New Orleans. Brady remains not just a reliable Fantasy starter but a Draft Day bargain (we like him after 55th overall) because as many as five other quarterbacks will get chosen before him. That's also the case in Superflex and two-QB leagues, although he'll be a top-20 choice in those formats, so it won't feel quite like a bargain.