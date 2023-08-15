Quarterbacks cost more in Fantasy Football drafts in 2023 than ever before, but there's still a clear top tier here, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts right there at the top. That's true both in Average Draft Position, where Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen all have an ADP inside of the first 13 picks, with the No. 4 QB coming nearly a full round later, as well as in my Salary Cap Draft values, where Hurts is $6 ahead of my No. 4.

The biggest question at this point might be how much you should spend on Colts rookie Anthony Richardson. Richardson was officially named the Week 1 starter Tuesday, and there's no doubt there's a ton of upside here -- he's one of the best athletes we've ever seen at the QB position, and he's playing with the same offensive coordinator who just led an offense where Hurts scored 13 touchdowns in 2022. Richardson could be the next 1,000-yard rusher at the position, and he might be a threat for double-digit touchdowns on the ground. That gives him elite upside if he's even decent as a passer, but his potential deficiencies also mean he might need to be an elite rusher to even matter for Fantasy. I've got him as my QB11 right now, but as you can see, there isn't much keeping him from jumping into the top 10.

Here are my latest QB rankings, as of Aug. 15:

Chris Towers 2023 QB Rankings