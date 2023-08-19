It's been a tumultuous offseason for running backs, which has brought about uneasiness approaching Fantasy football 2023 drafts. Austin Ekeler and Jonathan Taylor requested trades, while Joe Mixon and Aaron Jones were resigned to taking pay cuts. Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs is still holding out, which has thrown a wrench into the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. The reigning rushing champion could possibly sit out the season like Le'Veon Bell in 2018, which has caused Jacobs' 2023 Fantasy football ADP to fluctuate from the first round to the later rounds in some leagues. Having the right Fantasy football strategy when it comes to drafting running backs could give you a major edge this season.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry.

Top 2023 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes the top 2023 Fantasy football busts, including:

Bears QB Justin Fields: Fields ranked 26th in passing yards a year ago, but his running ability slotted him sixth at the position in Fantasy points. The Bears added receiving weapons, which should help Fields as a passer, but could take away running opportunities. Chicago wants Fields to run less and throw more, and that could leave him with similar numbers to Daniel Jones, who barely cracked the top 10 in positional rankings a year ago.

"If [Fields] has just a normal good rushing season for a QB while taking a big step forward as a passer," White told SportsLine, "that still might just make him Daniel Jones from last year (3,205 pass yards, 15 pass TDs, five INTs; 708 rush yards, seven rush TDs)."

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley: There's a short list of players who have missed at least a full season due to non-injury, and just about all of them underperformed upon their returns. The aforementioned Bell is one of them, as was Deshaun Watson last year. Receivers like Josh Gordon and Plaxico Burress also showed rust upon retaking the field and it will be 23 months in between NFL games for Ridley come Week 1. Jacksonville had a top 10 passing offense last year without Ridley, so it won't necessarily force him the ball as the team has found success without him.



How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

