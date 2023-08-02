As the most productive pass-catching running back in the NFL, Austin Ekeler has led many owners to championships in recent years. He'll be in consideration for first overall pick depending on the format of your league, but after piling up 587 touches over the last two years, should you still place him atop the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? With a growing number of wide receivers earning first-round consideration, is it time for you to shake up your 2023 Fantasy football strategy? Reliable 2023 Fantasy football advice can help ensure that you get maximum value out of every pick in your upcoming drafts and help you target the top 2023 Fantasy football rookies.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Tennessee Titans: The fourth-round pick out of Maryland only played 37% of snaps during his rookie season, but when he was on the field, he was productive. His 30% target rate on snaps he played was better than Travis Kelce's and only trailed Kyle Pitts and Mark Andrews among tight ends last season.

"Among tight ends with 150+ routes run, Okonkwo and Travis Kelce were the only two to draw a target on more than 25% of their routes and average more than 2.00 yards per route run," Gibbs told SportsLine. "In the 10 years for which I have per-route data available, only 21 tight ends have reached those thresholds."

Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans: Pierce didn't start at Florida and was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he rocketed up the depth chart once he arrived in Houston and was putting together an impressive rookie season before an injury forced him to miss the final four games.

Pierce finished with 939 rushing yards and four touchdowns over 13 games. Even though his 4.3 yards per carry ranked 23rd among 31 qualified backs, his ability was made clear by the struggles of the Houston running game when he wasn't on the field. Other Texans running backs averaged only 2.9 yards per carry last season. No running back had a larger discrepancy over the rest of their running back room in 2022. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

