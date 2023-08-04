Giants running back Saquon Barkley made waves during the offseason by opting not to sign a franchise-tag tender from the New York Giants. After failing to agree to terms on a long-term deal, Barkley avoided a holdout by signing a one-year contract that will pay him slightly more than what he would have earned on the tag. Barkley is coming off a resurgent season for the Giants and will now be one of the first running backs off the board in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Where should you be targeting Barkley and who are some of the under-the-radar 2023 Fantasy football rookies you need to be aware of before you go on the clock? Having reliable 2023 Fantasy football advice at your disposal come draft season can give you an advantage over your opponents.

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

Top 2023 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes the top 2023 Fantasy football news this offseason, including:

D.J. Moore traded to the Bears: With belief in Justin Fields as the future of the franchise, the Bears actively shopped the No. 1 overall draft pick and found a willing trade partner in the Panthers. Carolina sent picks to Chicago along with wide receiver D.J. Moore.

"Building around your developing quarterback on a rookie contract is a must, and the Bears fast-tracked the process by trading for an established man coverage beater in D.J. Moore," Schneier told SportsLine. "Moore has scored a target share of 22% or more in each of his last four seasons. That number is likely to rise significantly in Chicago, where Moore could join a handful or two of wide receivers to rack up 130-plus targets and a target share in the 30% range."

Falcons draft Bijan Robinson: Despite an offseason full of discussion about how the running back position has been devalued, the Falcons decided to invest significant draft capital selecting the Texas star. Atlanta made him the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and it's already become clear during the offseason that their intention is to feature him heavily. Schneier is particularly excited about his versatility in an offense where he might be on the field for a staggering 60% to 70% of snaps.

"There were a lot of places where a phenom running back prospect like Robinson could have gone, but none better for his immediate Fantasy football success than Atlanta," Schneier told SportsLine. "Robinson is the single best running back prospect I've had the opportunity to evaluate on film, earning a slightly higher grade for me than Saquon Barkley due to his ability to process blocks at an elite rate and his route running prowess." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

