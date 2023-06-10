The Chiefs finished second in the NFL in sacks in 2022 and were tied for fourth in passes defensed. They also allowed the most passing touchdowns and the second-highest passing touchdown rate in the NFL last year. Four of their projected starters were drafted in 2022; George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, and Jaylen Watson. If those guys make a Year 2 leap, they could help Chris Jones make this a top-12 Fantasy DST for a ninth consecutive season. We view them more as a streamer-level option and their Week 1 matchup against the Lions is not appealing.