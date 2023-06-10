Carr joined the Saints this offseason, but we don't expect the change of scenery to have a big impact on his Fantasy value. Once again, we're viewing Carr as a low-end QB2 who should be drafted in the final rounds as a backup in one-quarterback leagues. He is actually more valuable in leagues where you can start two QBs because of his floor, which is greatly enhanced by his job security. The way Carr beats those expectations is if Chris Olave and Michael Thomas both stay healthy all year and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael makes a major change to his game plan, which had the Saints at 26th in the NFL in pass attempts last year. In that scenario, Carr could sneak into the QB12 discussion.