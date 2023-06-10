The Dolphins defense got two significant upgrades this offseason with new coordinator Vic Fangio and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Fangio could make the Dolphins defense among the best in the NFL, and Ramsey should excel playing opposite Xavien Howard. The Dolphins should have one of the best secondaries in the NFL with Howard, Ramsey, Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, and hopefully Fangio will bring out the best in pass rusher Bradley Chubb. Consider the Dolphins DST a sleeper unit this season worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues.