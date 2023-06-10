Love's upside in a Packers offense expected to be tailored to his strengths is what makes him a good prospect. But because he's been mostly unimpressive over 291 career snaps, he's not nearly as exciting to buy into as other non-top-12 QBs. Love has mostly dinked-and-dunked downfield over 83 career pass attempts with only two completions of 16-plus Air Yards on 14 tries. All three of his touchdowns were catch-and-run plays by his receivers, two of which were considerably long. His biggest strength? His mobility, where he's kept plays alive with his legs and averaged 5.5 yards per run when he wasn't kneeling down (six attempts). For what it's worth, his schedule is projected to be the easiest for any quarterback this season. Expect Love to be taken around the 21st QB off the board as an upside-based No. 2 option in Superflex/two-QB formats or as a quality backup in one-QB leagues.