Penny and D'Andre Swift both joined the Eagles this offseason. With Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott already on the roster, this looks like a crowded room. We're valuing Penny like a bench back who should be drafted in the Round 9 range, but once the season starts, his weekly upside is through the roof. While Penny has only played 18 games over the last three seasons, he's been amazing when healthy. He has five games with more than 130 rushing yards in his last 10 appearances. Behind the Eagles offensive line, he may not need more than 8-12 touches to crack that mark. His injury history combined with his big-play ability makes him a better fit in Best Ball, but if Swift gets hurt first, Penny will be a top-20 back for as long as he stays healthy.