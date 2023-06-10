After sneakily finishing as a top-12 QB in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Ryan Tannehill's injury-plagued 2022 season featured just five weekly finishes in the top 12 and none inside the top seven. Losing A.J. Brown from the offense made the biggest difference, but Tannehill also rushed for just two touchdowns after tallying seven in each of his previous two seasons. The Titans haven't done much to improve Tannehill's receiving options so it's unlikely they evolve into a pass-first offense, plus he now has rookie second-round QB Will Levis behind him. Tannehill is coming off the board in Round 16, but you can find higher-upside backup QBs to take over him. He doesn't have much draft appeal in anything other than Superflex and two-QB leagues.