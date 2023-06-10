Darnold appears to have a legitimate chance to compete to start for the 49ers as the franchise remains uncertain on when Brock Purdy will be healthy and whether Trey Lance can lead an offense that has every other piece in place. Although Darnold struggled to find any kind of Fantasy consistency in 2022 in the games he started for the Panthers, anyone who steps into that Kyle Shanahan offense seems to find success both in real life and Fantasy. It's easy to find production with a dominant offensive line, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. If Darnold starts games, he has back-end QB1 upside in this offense.